Alleged gunman in shooting death of Ambridge teen appears before a judge

Only Channel 11 was inside the Beaver County courthouse as the alleged gunman in a teen’s murder went before a judge. That victim’s family is speaking out as this case now heads to trial.

“He’s smiling, he feels good,” said Vashon Moreland.

Moreland has tears in his eyes talking about his 15-year-old son Asaun.

>> ‘I want justice’: Aunt of 15-year-old shot, killed in Ambridge speaks to Channel 11

“I talk to him every day, every day I talk to him. I pass that spot every day going to work I talk to him and bless him every day,” Moreland said.

That spot is where his son was gunned down last July. Filling the courtroom on Thursday for the alleged shooter’s preliminary hearing was Moreland’s whole family, loudly breaking into tears and cheers as the judge held all charges for trial.

“I just want justice for my son that’s all and it’s been a rough long road and I just leave it in God’s hands right now,” Moreland said.

But it didn’t come without a fight.

Alleged shooter Nyeheame Kirksey, 18, sat side-by-side with his attorney for more than two hours.

>> 18-year-old charged with killing teen ‘execution style’ in Ambridge

“I think the preliminary hearing went well. Obviously, we wanted the judge to dismiss all charges I think we were close, we have compelling arguments going into trial and we are excited for trial,” said Lisle Weaver who’s Kirksey’s Defense Attorney.

Weaver’s arguments stem from a pile of clothes. Multiple witnesses testified that the shoes and hoodies were seen on two young men wearing masks fleeing the scene of the shooting in July 2023. In fact, the other suspect Nassan Hunt who’s also charged in this case was even found in the building next to the clothes that day.

Detectives tested the DNA on one of the hoodies which came back to Kirksey but Weaver questioned the fact that two other people’s DNA was also found on it.

Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible told Channel 11 the report shows the probability is extremely high that Kirksey wore the hoodie plus video evidence not introduced in the hearing, they are confident he was the shooter.

“To hear that number and you actually see it that number has 20 zeroes on it that it’s that much more likely this individual so it doesn’t really give us that much concern,” Bible said.

Kirksey is back in the Beaver County Jail with all charges held and will be formally arraigned in July.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘She was supposed to be here’: Godmother of teen girl shot, killed in North Braddock speaks out Case of Pennsylvania’s newest ‘healthcare serial killer’ highlights need for change Woman attacked outside Washington County funeral home VIDEO: Man facing charges after dozens of explosives found in Squirrel Hill apartment building DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts