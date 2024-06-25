Alleged gunman killed in Florida shootout after killing 3 women, Manatee deputies say

Detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a triple homicide that left three women dead.

The sheriff’s office said the alleged shooter, 28-year-old Javontee Brice, is also dead after a shootout with deputies in North Florida.

Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a shooting Monday at around 9:15 p.m. at the Motel 6 at 660 67th Street Circle East in Bradenton. When they arrived, deputies said they found a 48-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told deputies that Brice came to the motel and shot his mother for unknown reasons and then fled the area, possibly heading to Georgia, according to a news release.

At 9:40, deputies were dispatched to another shooting in the 900 block of 26th Street Court East in Palmetto, where they say a 29-year-old woman had been shot while sitting inside a parked SUV.

As deputies arrived, officers with the Palmetto Police Department were attempting life-saving measures, but the woman died about an hour later.

The sheriff’s office said witnesses again identified Brice as the shooter.

While investigating those cases, deputies received information about another shooting shortly after 10 p.m. in Bradenton at 4800 51st Street East.

As officers with the Bradenton Police Department arrived, they said they learned that Brice shot an adult woman before fleeing the area. Police say this woman was taken to HCA Florida Blake Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office issued a statewide BOLO or “be on the lookout alert” for Brice’s vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in tracking Brice to Hamilton County in North Florida, near the state line.

Detectives said they learned Brice was traveling to Georgia with the intent to kill another person.

At around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed Brice after deputies said he fired shots at them.

Multiple investigations are ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story... Visit Bradenton.com for updates.