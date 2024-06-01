Alleged gang member arrested in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for his alleged connection with a criminal street gang in Merced, the Merced Police Department said.

Merced’s ‘GB’ rapper among 41 arrested in operation, deputies say

Police say an officer from the Gang Violence Suppression Unit observed Craig Turner, an alleged known gang member, on Friday in the 1100 block of Loughborough Drive. Turner was wanted on a felony warrant.

Upon spotting Turner, officers the suspect attempted to flee on foot. During the pursuit, Turner discarded a firearm in the 1000 block of Loughborough Drive. After a brief chase, Turner was apprehended without further incident.

The Merced Police Department says Turner is legally prohibited from possessing firearms for being a gang member. He was arrested on his outstanding felony warrant as well as for weapon charges. He was subsequently transported and booked into the Merced County Jail.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Officer Jesus Lopez at 209-388-7742 or by email at lopezje@cityofmerced.org.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.