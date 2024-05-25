Alleged gang member accused of running over officer while trying to flee arrest in South Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — An alleged gang member is accused of running over a Unified Police officer while trying to flee arrest Friday night in South Salt Lake.

Tyson Yellowbear, 39, was booked into jail on counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault, documents filed in 3rd District Court show.

Officers injured after attempts to arrest federal fugitive in South Salt Lake

Officers responded Friday evening to a home on East Helm Avenue to arrest Yellowbear on a federal warrant. He was known to Unified’s Metro Gang Unit from a prior arrest where he fled with a gun.

While officers were surveilling the area, they saw Yellowbear get into a truck and begin driving out of a parking lot. One of the officers tried to block the eastbound exit and drop a spike strip to stop the truck.

But as Yellowbear started to turn westbound, he “suddenly veered back,” quickly accelerated and struck the officer in the eastbound exit, a probable cause affidavit states.

The officer was “thrown over the hood” of the truck and pushed across the street, the documents say, noting that he was hit with such force that it broke a connector to his police radio and knocked pistol magazines out of his ballistic vest.

Yellowbear didn’t stop, but kept driving, heading westbound on Helm Avenue into oncoming traffic. A second officer, who saw the first officer get hit, then rammed his patrol vehicle into Yellowbear’s truck.

The officer suffered serious injuries in the crash, the affidavit said, adding that he will require surgery. Yellowbear was also hurt.

Still, Yellowbear tried to run, but the two wounded officers gave chase. Police later apprehended Yellowbear, but the court documents say he fought with officers and didn’t comply with commands.

In an interview with police, Yellowbear said that he was driving the truck when the first officer was hit, but said he didn’t hit him on purpose.

Yellowbear was out on bail for a house burglary incident, the court documents say. He was booked back into the Salt Lake County Jail on Friday night.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.