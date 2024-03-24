Alleged Fond du Lac stabbing suspect apprehended in southeast Wisconsin

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Just over 24 hours after fleeing the scene of a stabbing in Fond du Lac, the alleged suspect was apprehended after hiding at a private residence in southeastern Wisconsin.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and detectives worked tirelessly to find and arrest Fermin Teodoro Lopez-Mendoza, 50, who fled the scene in a Hyundai Santa Fe on Friday.

During the investigation, deputies were led to a private residence in rural Ozaukee County where Lopez-Mendoza was thought to be hiding.

With help from the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Lopez-Mendoza was found and arrested a ‘short distance’ from the Ozaukee County residence around 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 23.

Lopez-Mendoza was turned over to Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s detectives and taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail where he is being held on a charge of First-Degree Attempted Homicide.

It was noted that authorities may have learned that the home Lopez-Mendoza was allegedly hiding in might be involved in ‘additional criminal activity,’ and a search warrant was served.

Lopez-Mendoza’s vehicle was located at a property in rural Calumet County and seized as evidence for forensic processing, deputies said.

The victim remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition. No other information was provided.

