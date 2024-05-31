Alleged DUI driver ended up underwater in canal after fleeing police near Prosser

An allegedly intoxicated speeder landed himself under water after trying to escape from police on Interstate 82.

The driver, Nicholas A. Corley, 31, was heading east going about 90 mph when he approached a construction zone about 2 miles outside of Prosser, Washington State Patrol Trooper Sarah Clasen told the Tri-City Herald.

A trooper saw Corley speeding in the construction zone and pulled out behind him to stop him. He allegedly didn’t stop, but did lose control and ended up in the Chandler Canal.

Corley was able to escape from the car while emergency crews made their way down to the area to check on him, Clasen said.

They were able to find him down the river. She said he appeared to be intoxicated.

Columbia Basin Dive Rescue was asked to help with attaching towing cables to the vehicle to pull it out.

He was arrested on suspicion on eluding police, DUI and driving on a suspended license.