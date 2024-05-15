Alleged drunk driver crashes into school bus and power lines near Sacramento

(FOX40.COM) — A school bus full of children was hit, and a powerline sustained significant damage after an alleged drunk driver crashed into them on Tuesday, according to the Galt Police Department.

At around 5:25 p.m., GPD and Cosumnes Fire Department responded to a report of a traffic collision between a school bus and a pick-up truck at the intersection of A Street and Oak Avenue.

Man arrested as suspect in death of his mother near Rio Vista

Upon arrival, officials said the bus was evacuated and the bus driver was transported to a local hospital for difficulty breathing. The students remained on scene and some received first aid for complaints of pain, according to police. With help from the school district, they were later released to their parents.

California Highway Patrol South Sacramento arrived on the scene and reportedly took over the investigation. Officers said the driver of the pick-up truck was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. SMUD was also on the scene working to fix a powerline with significant damage from the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.