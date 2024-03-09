Alleged drug-dealer waives right to speedy trial

Mar. 8—LIMA — A Lima man alleged to have trafficked large amounts of fentanyl in Allen County on Friday waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial. As a result, a jury trial for Seyoum Lawrence scheduled to begin April 9 has now been reset for late May.

Lawrence, 29, was indicted by a grand jury in January on four counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, having weapons under disability and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. Specifications related to the charges label Lawrence a major drug offender and call for the forfeiture of weapons, a vehicle, money and property.

Most of the incidents are alleged to have occurred in August and October of 2023, although one of the trafficking violations allegedly took place in December.

Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Destiny Caldwell said during the Friday hearing Lawrence was found to be in the possession of 255 grams of fentanyl at the time of his arrest. If convicted on all charges he currently faces, the Lima man faces a possible maximum prison sentence of 51 years — 20 years of which would be mandatory time, the prosecutor said.

Also on Friday Caldwell placed on the official court record an offer that would see Lawrence plead guilty to a second-degree felony count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound; two similar trafficking counts, felonies of the third- and fourth-degree; and a first-degree felony count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound that includes a firearm specification and additional specifications for the forfeiture of a weapon, an automobile and money.

In exchange for that offer, which expires on April 15, the state would dismiss a major drug offender specification against Lawrence and other additional charges.

Near the end of Friday's hearing Allen County Public Defender Kenneth Sturgill asked Judge Jeffrey Reed to consider a reduction in Lawrence's $250,000 bond. Sturgill said his client has strong local ties, has no history of violent offenses in the past and is not a danger to the community.

Caldwell disagreed, saying "anyone who knowingly sells fentanyl in our community is a danger to that community.

Reed denied the motion for a reduced bond and scheduled the next pre-trial hearing in the case for April 15.