Alleged domestic abusers can’t own guns, Supreme Court rules

The Supreme Court has upheld the federal government’s power to ban possession of firearms by alleged domestic abusers, signaling limits to the high court’s recent expansion of gun rights through a broad interpretation of the Constitution’s right to bear arms.

“Since the founding, our Nation’s firearm laws have included provisions preventing individuals who threaten physical harm to others from misusing firearms,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court, adding that the law in question “fits comfortably within this tradition.”

The court ruled 8-1 that the ban does not violate the Second Amendment. Only Justice Clarence Thomas dissented.

The case decided Friday, U.S. v. Rahimi, tested how the Supreme Court would apply a new approach it announced two years ago for evaluating the constitutionality of gun restrictions.

That framework, adopted in a New York case on concealed-carry limits, requires courts to investigate whether analogous gun restrictions existed in early American history.

Critics said the history-focused rubric the court laid out in its 6-3 decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen two years ago — in an opinion written by Thomas — produced confusion and conflicting rulings in lower courts as judges tried to wade through a murky and complex historical record to assess gun laws in the founding era.

That undertaking seemed to highlight the anachronistic nature of originalism, especially when assessing concepts like domestic violence and women’s rights that were viewed quite differently — and often ignored altogether — two centuries ago. All six conservative justices profess to adhere to originalism to varying degrees, but there have been recent signs that some justices are questioning the strictest version of the philosophy that Thomas has long championed.

In the new ruling, Roberts emphasized that the Bruen decision did not require lower courts to find a perfect historical match to uphold a modern-day gun restriction.

“When a challenged regulation does not precisely match its historical precursors, ‘it still may be analogous enough to pass constitutional muster,’” the chief justice wrote, quoting the Bruen ruling. “The law must comport with the principles underlying the Second Amendment, but it need not be a ‘dead ringer’ or a ‘historical twin.’”