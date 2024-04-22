Alleged co-conspirator in Tim Burke, Fox News case agrees to cooperate with feds

TAMPA — The Washington state man accused of conspiring with Tampa media consultant Tim Burke to obtain unauthorized access to online videos is set to plead guilty Monday afternoon and has agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors as they continue their case against Burke.

Marco Gaudino signed a plea agreement last month in which he consented to plead guilty to a single conspiracy charge.

The 32-page agreement, which was filed Monday morning in federal court in Tampa, includes a provision in which Gaudino pledges to “cooperate fully with the United States in the investigation and prosecution of other persons.” That means testifying in court, if necessary. The agreement indicates that Gaudino has already provided information to investigators.

In return, prosecutors agreed to pursue a penalty for Gaudino at the low end of what federal sentencing guidelines suggest. It is unclear what Gaudino’s sentencing range might be. The maximum penalty for the conspiracy charge is five years in prison with a $250,000 fine. Gaudino may also be able to have his sentence reduced after the case is over.

Gaudino is due in court for a 2 p.m. hearing at which it’s expected he will formally plead guilty.

Burke continues to face a 14-count indictment related to his acquisition of the videos, some of which depicted unaired Fox News footage.

Federal prosecutors formally charged Gaudino two weeks ago. The charging document alleged that he and Burke exchanged social media and email messages in which they discussed using compromised computer credentials to access online videos.

Burke’s attorney, Mark Rasch, said earlier this month that their team did not know anything about Gaudino.

Burke is a nationally-recognized media figure well-known for his ability to find and promote obscure videos online. He runs Burke Communications, a consulting company, from the Seminole Heights home he shares with his wife, Tampa City Council member Lynn Hurtak. He ran his wife’s successful campaign last year.

Burke has done consulting work for HBO and ESPN and previously wrote for the online news outlets Deadspin and the Daily Beast.

Last May, FBI agents searched his home and seized numerous computers and other devices. The Tampa Bay Times later reported that the search related to a criminal probe of leaked Fox News videos. The footage included behind-the-scenes clips of Tucker Carlson’s show and portions of an interview with Kanye West in which the rapper makes antisemitic comments.

Burke and his attorneys say he did nothing wrong. He found the videos using credentials obtained through a publicly accessible website. They say the search and seizure of his property and his subsequent prosecution violate his First Amendment rights.