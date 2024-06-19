Alleged car thief found dead after car crash in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Early Tuesday morning, a man was found dead after crashing a car that was previously reported stolen.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, officials with Box Elder Dispatch received a call around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The caller reported a vehicle in a ditch near milepost 20 on I-84.

“Further investigation revealed the vehicle involved had been stolen out of Weber County around midnight,” officials said.

The driver who was found at the scene of the crash matched the description of the suspect who reportedly stole the vehicle.

An image of a car after a fatal crash in Box Elder County on June 18, 2024. The vehicle was reported stolen earlier, and officials said the driver of the vehicle matched the description of the suspect. (Courtesy: Utah Department of Public Safety)

Troopers arrived at the scene roughly 20 minutes after receiving the call and found a silver Toyota Sequoia “with extensive damage” near milepost 18, according to the DPS.

“The SUV was down an embankment and not clearly visible from the roadway,” the DPS said in a press release. “The driver had been ejected from the vehicle during the crash and rollover.”

Officials said the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and he was declared deceased.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The DPS said troopers will be coordinating with the proper agencies regarding the stolen car.

After the crash, lanes were closed on I-84 for about three hours.

There is no further information at this time.

