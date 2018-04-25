Alleged Car Thief Flags Down Police After Realizing Child Was in Back Seat

Francisco Esmerado, 23, is accused of stealing a car outside a motel near Salt Lake City airport at 3:42 a.m. Monday.

A Utah man has been arrested after flagging down a police officer to report he had stolen a car with a child inside, authorities said.

Francisco Esmerado, 23, is accused of stealing a car outside a motel near Salt Lake City International Airport at 3:42 a.m. Monday, police told KSTU-TV.

But he wasn’t alone. When the car’s driver had gone inside the motel to register, she apparently left her 12-year-old son in the back seat, police told the station.

Esmerado allegedly pulled onto Interstate 80 and shortly thereafter got the attention of a cop to surrender and return the child, KSL-TV reported.

Police said Esmerado said he was “trying to get away,” but didn’t specify from whom or what.

He was charged with first-degree felony kidnapping, second-degree felony theft of a motor vehicle and third-degree violation of probation, online records show.

He was being held at the Salt Lake County jail on $25,000 bond.

RELATED STORIES

Woman Talks 'Adrenaline Reaction' That Led Her to Jump on Hood of Car to Foil Carjacking

Widow Recalls Her Terror After Husband Was Shot in Fatal Carjacking: 'Stay With Me!'

Man Jailed For Carjacking A Woman Who Was in Labor And Driving to the Hospital

Related Articles: