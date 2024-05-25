Alleged burglar evades Teller County police

(TELLER COUNTY) — At around 6:24 p.m. on Friday, May 24 deputies from the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) responded to a call about a burglary in progress near County Road 21.

A man was trying to break into an occupied home, according to TCSO, and they later identified him as 40-year-old Edgar Saenz Lopez. Saenz Lopez ran from police after they found him in an area behind Safeway, and evaded them near Little Gem’s Trailer Park.

Courtesy: Teller County Sheriff’s Office. Photo is of Edgar Saenz Lopez.

Courtesy: Teller County Sheriff’s Office. Photo is of Edgar Saenz Lopez.

Woodland Park police and Teller County deputies searched throughout the night for Saenz Lopez but were unsuccessful in finding him. A Peak Alert was been issued to people in the area to let them know about the police presence.

Currently, Saenz Lopez is on Parole and is wanted out of Teller County for Burglary, Resisting Arrest, and Obstruction. If anyone sees Saenz Lopez, TCSO said, don’t contact him. Instead, call 911.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.