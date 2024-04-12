Alleged Brave Cave victim files federal lawsuit against Baton Rouge Police, City of Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Another alleged Brave Cave victim filed a federal lawsuit against Baton Rouge Police, The City of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish.

The 22-page lawsuit filed in Louisiana Middle District Court alleges events that happened on April 11, 2023.

Randall Williams claims he was pulled over by Baton Rouge Police in the 2800 block of Highland Road for dark tinted windows. Four officers were named in the lawsuit.

The officers said they smelled marijuana. Williams said he had a medical card. An adult passenger and Williams’ niece, who was a minor, were in the car.

See update on Brave Cave tour in lawsuit accusing Baton Rouge Police of misconduct, beatings

Williams was cuffed, according to the lawsuit. One of the officers began searching the minor but stopped after Williams objected. The lawsuit says Williams claims his genitals were touched and squeezed during a search and other private areas of his body were also touched.

He claims his genitals were exposed with his niece in view. Officers found marijuana and a handgun in the car. The gun came back stolen, but Williams said the gun was given to him by his cousin.

After booking, Williams claims he was transported to the Brave Cave on Shelly Street. Williams claims he was forced to strip naked and underwent what he called an unconstitutional “strip and body cavity search.”

He was eventually transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. The officers named, according to the lawsuit, are current and former Baton Rouge Police officers.

The lawsuit alleges violations including assault, battery, emotional distress, false imprisonment and negligence.

Williams is seeking $3 million in damages and other fees. William’s attorney, Ron Haley, is also representing other alleged Brave Cave victims.

