Alleged Boston sex trafficker facing new charges, DA says

An alleged Boston sex trafficker is facing new charges after being charged with sex trafficking last month

John Jamar Cokley, 38 faces a dangerousness hearing on Monday after he was arraigned in Dorchester District Court on sex trafficking of a person under 18, rape of a child by force, three counts of aggravated statutory rape, posing a child in a state of sexual conduct, two counts of causing a minor to distribute a drug and possession of child pornography.

Assistant District Attorney Ashley Polin said Cokley sexually exploited three teens using the app Instagram.

Cokley, whose username included the term “Hidden,” contacted and groomed the teens, officials say.

Over several months, he then met with each of them separately. Cokley would pick them up near their house, drive them to locations throughout Boston, and then sexually assault them in his white Honda Accord, the DA said.

The man also requested sexually explicit photos and videos from the teens and recorded himself sexually assaulting them, creating child sexual abuse material.

In text messages and in person, Cockley pressured and coerced them into sexual acts, including forcible rape of a child and statutory rape, the DA said.

“Cokley gave two of the victims money and drugs in exchange for sexual activity and encouraged them to sell marijuana to their peers. Cokley collected and profited from the proceeds,” a release from the DA said.

“Cases involving manipulation and sexual exploitation of children are devastating and all too common in today’s online world. Members of the Boston Police Department’s Human Trafficking Unit (HTU) and our office are focused on stopping exploitation and supporting the victims and families affected by these crimes. The young people in this case should be commended for their bravery after the discovery of this man’s actions,” DA Hayden said.

Cokley was charged in March with trafficking a person for sexual servitude, aggravated statutory rape, and possession with intent to distribute a class D substance.

Cokley is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

