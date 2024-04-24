Alleged Austin fraudster Saint Jovite Youngblood convicted of swindling millions from victims

An alleged fraudster who authorities say bilked victims in Austin and across the nation out of millions of dollars, partly by making them believe violent Mexican cartels had placed a hit on their lives, was convicted Tuesday of federal crimes.

Saint Jovite Youngblood, 52, faces up to 90 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of four counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.

His victims included the elderly and the wealthy, including Austin businessman Eric Perardi, who developed The Crossover in Cedar Park.

Saint Jovite Youngblood, 51, appears in court in August. A federal magistrate judge has described Youngblood's case as “the most massive pattern of intimidation of threats and violence and death I have ever seen.”

"Justice was served,” Perardi said Wednesday. “The FBI and the U.S. attorney believed us, put together a case really quickly, and though none of us can ever get our lives back, knowing that he can’t do this to other victims is a huge weight lifted.”

Federal agents said Youngblood falsely claimed to be part of the U.S. Army's Delta Force special operations unit and offered protection to his victims from cartels in exchange for money. Instead, investigators say he gambled the money on junkets to Las Vegas.

Eric Perardi, a developer of The Crossover, a sports and entertainment facility in Cedar Park, sits in the lobby on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. Federal investigators say Perardi, an Austin real estate developer, funneled Saint Jovite Youngblood $900,000 that he believed Youngblood used to satisfy cartel demands. Federal documents say it was an epic fraud and that Youngblood used threats as a ruse for money that he squandered at posh Las Vegas casinos.

Perardi said he gave Youngblood about $900,000 that he believed would make sure his children were protected from cartel violence.

Youngblood will be sentenced in coming months by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Alleged Austin fraudster Saint Jovite Youngblood convicted Tuesday