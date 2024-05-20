Alleged I-49 marijuana shipment hauler waives hearing

May 20—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Massachusetts man charged with hauling more than 100 kilograms of marijuana-based products through Missouri has been ordered bound over for trial on a trafficking charge.

Narciso T. Semedo, 42, of Brockton, Massachusetts, waived his preliminary hearing Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree trafficking in drugs. The court set Semedo's initial appearance in a trial division on May 28.

The case file on the state's electronic court records system lacks public access to its probable-cause affidavit. But the complaint filed with the court alleges that on or about Jan. 6, Semedo was caught in possession of "100 kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing marijuana."

Information on a related misdemeanor states that he was stopped in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 in Lawrence County for failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.

