Allegations at North Adams-Jerome School Board Meeting
Allegations at North Adams-Jerome School Board Meeting
Allegations at North Adams-Jerome School Board Meeting
Threads is testing a new search feature that will allow users to filter results by recency, Adam Mosseri confirmed.
Let us pause for a moment to appreciate what Wembanyama just accomplished in his first year in the NBA.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at six players who stood out at the Nike Hoop Summit and are worth keeping tabs on in the upcoming 2025 and 2026 NBA Drafts.
Nearly two dozen civil society groups and nonprofits have written an open letter to the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), urging it not to endorse a strategy used by Meta that they say is intended to bypass the EU's privacy protections for commercial gain. The letter comes ahead of a meeting of the EDPB this week that is expected to produce guidance on a controversial tactic used by Meta that forces Facebook and Instagram users to consent to its tracking. Many of the signatories, which include the likes of EDRi, Access Now, noyb and Wikimedia Europe, signed a similar open letter to the EDPB in February.
A handful of US municipalities have implemented some form of a mansion tax. But what once seemed a promising populist answer to worsening home affordability could now be compounding the problem.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell faces a new round of ominous comparisons to the mid-1970s as inflation concerns heat back up and political pressures intensify.
This week, we’re looking at how two fintech companies serving the underserved are faring, and more! PayJoy is an example of a company with positive unit economics and a mission to help the underserved. The company’s model is unique: It helps people build credit through pay-as-you-go financing for smartphones.
Scottie Scheffler holds the 54-hole lead at the Masters, but is ready to leave if his wife goes into labor.
The actor, who stars in the Taylor Sheridan series, is accused of mocking the appearance of extras on the show. The network is reportedly investigating.
If the decisions made by corporate boards of directors can indicate where a company wants to be focusing, Amazon's board just made an interesting move. The company announced on Thursday that Andrew Ng, known for building AI at large tech companies, is joining its board of directors. The company also said that Judy McGrath — best known for her work as a long-time TV executive, running MTV and helping Viacom become a media powerhouse — will be stepping down as a director.
The 1996 golf comedy is getting the sequel treatment, with a script in the works.
The driver of a Mustang Mach-E who crashed into a stationary car in Texas in February was using Ford's hands-free driver-assistance system, BlueCruise, according to data obtained by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). It's the first known fatality resulting from a crash involving the use of BlueCruise, which Ford first announced in 2021. The NTSB's announcement that BlueCruise was active during the Texas crash comes just one day after the safety board announced it's probing a second fatal crash near Philadelphia where Ford's driver-assistance system may have been active.
It looks like Michigan's J.J. McCarthy will stay home, despite receiving an invite back in February.
The league is evolving away from the dynasties that ruled the past, and only time will tell if that's the right strategy.
A Consumer Reports' study found that grab-and-go meals like Lunchables can contain high levels of lead and sodium.
The league is investigating Jontay Porter over several betting irregularities in which player props on him all hit after he left games early.
What does Detroit need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
In the big leagues with a long-term deal at just 20 years old, Chourio is "going to be even better than he already is."
Our road test of the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq in Sport 3 AWD form where we tell you all about how it drives and everything else you want to know.
Two weeks after the Dali cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, the 21-person crew remains onboard.