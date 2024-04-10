Allegany County man accused of burning dog alive pleads to lesser charge, gets probation

An Allegany County man who New York State Police said killed his dog by burning it alive in a barrel last year was given probation after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

Jeremy J. Vankuren, 39, of Fillmore was recently sentenced in Allegany County Court to three years probation on two counts of torturing, injuring or not feeding an animal, a misdemeanor.

Vankuren had faced felony counts of second-degree kidnapping and felony aggravated animal cruelty, as well as multiple misdemeanors, in connection to an incident at Vankuren's residence in the Town of Hume last spring.

Amity-based New York State Police said an investigation was initiated after troopers received a report of possible animal cruelty on June 19 at Vankuren's county Road 23 property.

According to State Police investigators, Vankuren forcefully restrained a 28-year-old victim to a chair outside the residence, holding him against his will for several hours. Vankuren then allegedly took his own dog, a red-nosed pit bull, and put it into a burning barrel in front of the victim.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation said it recovered the dog's remains and "other items" related to the incident during the execution of a search warrant at the residence.

The SPCA Serving Allegany County assisted in the investigation, police said.

Vankuren was originally held on $40,000 bond following his arrest on June 29, 2023.

According to a court official, Vankuren pleaded guilty on Jan. 29 to torturing, injuring or not feeding an animal after the felony charges were dropped.

Conviction of aggravated animal cruelty could have carried a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

A message seeking comment from Allegany County District Attorney Ian M. Jones was not immediately returned.

