Allegan County Judge Mike Buck prepares to step down after 24 years

ALLEGAN COUNTY — After more than four decades at the Allegan County Courthouse, including two dozen years as probate judge, Mike Buck is entering the final months of his tenure.

Buck, most recently elected in 2018, will turn 73 in December. Judges in Michigan can’t run for new terms of office after turning 70, so Buck is unable to seek re-election this year.

Buck began his 45 years of work in Allegan County as an assistant prosecuting attorney in April 1979, a role he held until he was elected probate judge.

Buck called working as a prosecutor “challenging and rewarding” and said he learned to take a positive attitude, despite having cases that “still haunt me today.”

“That positive focus and the tremendous support of family and friends have been essential over the years,” he wrote in a statement.

In 2000, Buck launched a successful campaign to be the county’s next probate judge. He has since been re-elected in 2006, 2012 and 2018, and will conclude his time in the role in December.

“Although I really liked being a prosecutor, I have loved being a judge,” Buck wrote. “No matter what a person’s background is or what has allegedly occurred, each person deserves respect and impartiality from the court. I believe I have been successful in doing just that.”

The best moments in the courtroom, Buck said, came from working with young people, putting them on a better path and overseeing adoption hearings.

“I thank all those families for allowing me to participate and tolerate my overboard antics," Buck wrote. "They will never know how much it helped me achieve some perspective and balance in my life as a judge.”

In retirement, Buck said he and his wife, Deborah, plan on spending time with their grandkids, playing pickleball and tennis, and traveling.

Buck’s position is on the ballot this year, with just one candidate filed for the seat. Jolene Clearwater, who currently serves as an attorney referee in Allegan County’s 48th Circuit Court Family Division, is running unopposed.

The outgoing judge said Clearwater will do well in the role.

“We are very fortunate to have her take the bench,” Buck wrote. “She is smart, motivated and loves working with families. Jolene has a very good judicial temperament. It should be a smooth transition and I will mentor her even after I have left the bench, if she ever would like or need it.”

Buck also offered support for a candidate in a three-way race for Allegan’s new circuit court judgeship, which will add a third judge to the court.

Alice Bernal of Dorr, Emily Jipp of Saugatuck and Elizabeth Peterson of Allegan are all running for the new position. The candidates will appear on the Aug. 6 primary ballot, and the top two vote-getters will advance to the general election in November.

Buck said he’s “sure that each would make a fine judge,” but wrote he’s “especially pleased” to see Bernal running.

“I have observed her on the toughest of cases and she consistently astounds me,” Buck wrote.

