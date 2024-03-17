Allegan County Clerk Bob Genetski announces run for third term

ALLEGAN — Allegan County Clerk-Register Bob Genetski announced he will officially seek a third term in office.

Genetski made the formal announcement during a “Talk of the Town” radio segment with WHTC in Holland on Friday, March 15.

“I am extremely honored and blessed to serve the more than 121,000 people of Allegan County as their clerk and register of deeds,” Genetski said. “Over the last seven years, I have worked very hard to build an office that is responsive, helpful and friendly. Our taxpayers deserve that.”

Genetski, a Republican from Saugatuck, was first elected clerk in 2016 and earned a second term in 2020. He said he will “run on his record” as he seeks a third term.

In a release announcing his re-election campaign, Genetski highlighted promoting initiatives for veterans, implementing a free, searchable land records database, offering a free Property Fraud Alert system to landowners, and presenting annual in-person updates to every municipal board in the county as notable accomplishments.

He also highlighted efforts related to election integrity, including fighting for stricter signature verification on absentee ballot envelopes, working to “clean up” voter rolls and conducting annual trainings.

“In the Elections Division, we improve elections inspector trainings every year,” Genetski stated. “And that training has paid off. In 2022, we recounted over 14,000 ballots by hand. After viewing those 14,000 with the naked eye, only one vote changed hands. We feel really good about that percentage.”

Prior to being elected as clerk-register, Genetski served three terms in the Michigan House of Representatives, first earning election in 2008. His voting record was scored Most Conservative on four separate occasions, Genetski wrote in his campaign announcement.

Genetski was a teacher at an alternative high school prior to serving in the state house.

According to the Allegan County elections website, there are currently no other candidates filed to run for the position. The deadline for candidates to file is Tuesday, April 23.

