Alitalia says it has arranged 39 special flights to CL final

ROME (AP) — Italian airline Alitalia says it has arranged 39 special flights to transport nearly 4,000 Juventus fans to the Champions League final on Saturday in Cardiff, Wales.

The flights Friday and Saturday will originate in Turin, Verona, Milan, Bologna, Rome and Catania.

Alitalia says it will even employ a long-haul Airbus A330 to accommodate the extra demand.

Cardiff Airport says it is expecting 24,000 additional passengers this weekend and some 400 additional aircraft.

Cardiff is about a two-hour train journey from London.

Juventus faces Real Madrid in Cardiff's Millennium Stadium for the coveted title.