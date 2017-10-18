Ali's 5-34 helps Pakistan bowl Sri Lanka out for 208

Pakistani bowler Hassan Ali celebrates teh dismissal of Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera during their third ODI cricket match in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali grabbed 5-34 to limit Sri Lanka to 208 all out in their third one-day international on Wednesday.

Captain Upul Tharanga top-scored with 61 after winning the toss and opting to bat first, but Sri Lanka's batting woes in the series continued before the team was finally dismissed in 48.2 overs.

Thisara Perera scored a better than run-a-ball 38 that included three boundaries in Rumman Raees' one over - before becoming the last man out.

Tharanga and Niroshan Dickwella (18) had provided a solid opening stand of 59 off 65 balls before Hasan clean bowled Dickwella.

Dinesh Chandimal struggled for 49 balls to score 19 before Sri Lanka collapsed midway through its innings as Pakistan's spinners, Shadab Khan (2-37) and Mohammad Hafeez, tied the batsmen down.

Shadab struck in successive overs by having Chandimal trapped lbw and then Tharanga holed out at deep midwicket off a short delivery as Sri Lanka slipped to 112-3.

Ali hastened the collapse when Chamara Kapugedera — one of two changes Sri Lanka made after losing the first two matches of the five-match series — chipped an easy return catch.

Ali combined with captain and wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed to get Jeffrey Vandersay, Akila Dananjaya and Dushmantha Chameera all caught behind as Sri Lanka struggled after losing Tharanga in the 28th over.

Ali became the quickest Pakistani bowler to complete 50 wickets in ODIs, claiming the feat in 24 matches, three fewer than the previous record set by Waqar Younis.

Pakistan gave an ODI debut to 21-year-old opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq, nephew of former captain and current chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Imam replaced out-of-form Ahmed Shehzad, who scored only 0 and 8 in the first two games.

Allrounder Faheem Ashraf was the other change, replacing Imad Wasim.