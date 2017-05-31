Alicia Silverstone and Her Son Are Practically Twins

From Redbook

This weekend, Clueless fans got a surprise at a screening of the movie in Los Angeles when Alicia Silverstone dropped by unexpectedly with costar Breckin Meyer to introduce the film to the audience. Fans cheered when Silverstone came onto the stage, begging her to deliver her famous "As if!" line.

Her appearance wasn't the only surprise, though. Since's she's a working mom, the 40-year-old actress brought her 6-year-old son Bear Blu Jarecki along to the screening, and it turns out the two are basically identical. Check it out:

Whoa, right? They even rock the same half-smile. A little investigating revealed the fact that their #twinning tendencies are not new. Exhibit A: this Instagram of the two of them at the Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul premiere earlier in May.

Exhibit B: This picture of the two of them on the beach last September.

And, saving the best for last, exhibit C: This throwback photo of Silverstone as a child with her own mother. It's definitely not hard to see where Bear Blu gets it from.

Silverstone has been vocal in the past about how much she loves being a mom, even publishing a book about it in 2014 called The Kind Mama: A Simple Guide to Supercharged Fertility, a Radiant Pregnancy, a Sweeter Birth, and a Healthier, More Beautiful Beginning.

Fingers crossed she keeps the pictures of this super cute duo coming.

