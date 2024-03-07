Alicia Reece's convention center votes raise conflict of interest question

Hamilton County Board of Commissioner Alicia Reece gives the annual State of the County address at Memorial Hall earlier this year.

Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece has talked a lot about the Duke Energy Convention Center.

She's complained that a hotel isn't part of the plan to renovate and expand the center. She's feuded with the head of the project. Twice she cast the lone "no" vote on the county's three-member board of commissioners in matters related to the center's renovation. In February, she abstained on a vote to spend $10 million in county money on the expansion.

She also has refused a seat on the Visit Cincy board, despite previously applying to be the tourism-boosting organization's president and years of touting her experience. Visit Cincy has been pushing for a convention center expansion for years in hopes of attracting bigger and better events.

What Alicia Reece hasn't talked about is her father Steve Reece Sr.'s connection to the convention center and the nearly $200,000 he's been paid by the firm that runs the center, Oak View Group, to book events there. The Enquirer learned about Communiplex's contract with the convention center through a series of public records requests.

The Enquirer reviewed hundreds of pages of documents, communications and public records related to votes on the convention center.

Any decisions Alicia Reece and the other board members make about the convention center, including votes related to renovation, could impact her father's contract, just as they would any other contractor.

As things stand now, with the convention center set to close June 30 and all Oak View Group contracts expiring on that date, her father will no longer be paid under his contract.

Some experts on Ohio ethics rules and one of Alicia Reece's fellow Democrats on the board say her failure to disclose her father's connection to the center was a mistake.

"There's another way to think about this, which is the optics," said Jonathan Entin, a law professor with Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. "Voting on something in which a parent has a financial interest doesn’t look good."

Steve Reece Sr. awaits the beginning of the State of the County address, given by his daughter Hamilton County Board of Commissioners President Alicia Reece.

Alicia Reece, who has worked on and off over the years for her father's marketing company, Communiplex, most recently in 2020, said she didn't know anything about her father's "business situations."

She said the board of commissioners doesn't "control operations of the convention center" but declined a request for an interview to answer more detailed questions.

After voting against previous parts of the convention center expansion, Reece abstained from a convention center vote Feb. 22 that put $10 million in county money toward the expansion. She said she didn't want to support the project until she knew more about the hotel portion of it.

Steve Reece Sr. declined to answer questions about the Communiplex contract when contacted by The Enquirer. He referred all questions to Ric Booth, the Oak View Group employee who is the general manager of the Duke Energy Convention Center.

"I work for Ric Booth," Steve Reece Sr. said in a brief phone conversation. "And you could go right back to him because I didn't write my checks. I didn't hire myself. And you have to ask him."

Ric Booth greets people during the Visit Cincy annual meeting at the Duke Energy Convention Center in January.

Booth declined to comment for this story.

Steve Reece Sr. told The Enquirer he didn't see any conflict of interest between his work and his daughter's position on the board of commissioners.

"I've never told her how to vote. I've never tried to influence her vote," Steve Reece Sr. said. "Never. And she's been in politics 20 years."

Who's who when it comes to running the convention center

The convention center is an important piece of downtown development, drawing conventioners who help the economy by eating in restaurants and staying in hotels.

The county and city oversee the facility, but it mostly operates without public scrutiny of its day-to-day business.

The $200 million expansion project has brought extra attention to how a convention center is run. With the hotel and all the surrounding infrastructure, the total investment is nearly $700 million.

The city of Cincinnati owns the convention center and contracts with Los Angeles-based Oak View Group to run it. Oak View Group, in turn, contracts with Communiplex, a marketing company owned by Steve Reece Sr., to help book events.

Ethics expert: 'There's some conflict of interest questions raised by this'

Ohio law prohibits "a public official or employee from participating in any matter before the public agency that affects the interests of the employer of a family member if the family member will receive anything of value as a result of the agency’s decision on the matter," according to a 2009 ruling by the Ohio Ethics Commission.

Ohio Ethics Commission Director Paul Nick wouldn't say whether Reece's situation is a violation of the state law, saying more information is needed on the nature of her father's contract. But he said, "There's some conflict of interest questions raised by this."

Hamilton County Board of Commissioners President Alicia Reece gave the annual State of the County address at Memorial Hall in the Over-the-Rhine earlier this year. Her father Steve Reece Sr. was there to cheer her on.

Violating Ohio’s ethics laws is a first-degree misdemeanor, with a maximum fine of $1,000 and a maximum jail term of six months or both. It's rare to see jail time for ethics violations.

Alicia Reece has no direct oversight of Oak View Group, the company that runs the convention center. That's the job of the Cincinnati city manager, who selects and signs the contract of the company that runs the convention center.

Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long declined to comment. In her 17 months on the job, she signed two contract extensions with Oak View Group, one for 2022 and another for 2023 that lasts through the end of June. She is currently seeking, via a bidding process, a new convention center manager.

According to city records, two companies submitted bids: Oak View Group and ASM Global Management, which manages convention centers and conference venues of every size and configuration on five continents.

Commissioner Dumas: 'It's a conflict'

Commissioner Stephanie Summerow Dumas said she didn't know Reece's father did business with the convention center until The Enquirer asked her about it.

Dumas questioned Reece's decision to vote on the convention center and said she wouldn't have done so or would have at least disclosed any potential conflict.

"When you're a representative, like I say, of the people, then you have to just say it's a conflict for you and not be involved in it," Dumas said.

Dumas and Reece have sometimes clashed during meetings. Dumas raised questions about Reece's leadership when she abstained in January from voting Reece president of the board of commissioners. She didn't specify, other than to say she "experienced lots of things that the people, our residents, do not even know about."

Hamilton County Commissioners Stephanie Summerow Dumas, Denise Driehaus, and Alicia Reese receive the Wendel P. Dabney Spirit Award announced by Jeff Berding during the Visit Cincy annual meeting.

The other commissioner, Denise Driehaus, said she didn't know the nature of Communiplex's contract and said she couldn't say whether any ethical issues were raised. All three commissioners are Democrats.

For Reece family, politics is in the blood

Alicia Reece's career has long been an intersection of government and tourism. She grew up as her parents were founding and growing Communiplex, an advertising, marketing and sports promotion company.

Steve Reece Sr. organized basketball tournaments, marketed the city's jazz festival and did minority outreach for the state's travel and tourism bureau.

At one point, Communiplex included Integrity Hall, an events center in Bond Hill that operated from 1998 to 2015. It once housed thriving businesses like a daycare and beauty salon and was home to many candidates' political headquarters. But by 2015 it had fallen into disrepair. Steve Reece Sr. sold it in 2015 for redevelopment and it burned down soon after.

All the while Steve Reece Sr. worked in politics. He served as executive assistant to Cincinnati's first Black mayor, Theodore M. Berry, and served as a political strategist for Rev. Jesse Jackson's presidential campaigns in the 1980s.

While never serving in elected office, he has long been a prominent leader in Cincinnati's Black community, and his daughter has followed in his footsteps.

Alicia Reece went to Grambling State University in Louisiana, where she earned a bachelor's degree in communications. She returned home in 1993 and at times worked for Communiplex before being elected to Cincinnati City Council in 2000.

A 1996 Cincinnati Business Courier profile of Communiplex identified Alicia Reece as the communications director for the company. Her LinkedIn page says she worked as a marketing and tourism consultant for the company in 2006.

Since winning her council seat, Alicia Reece has won seats in the Ohio State House and, in 2020, on the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners. She is running for reelection this year.

As part of the job, in 2021 she had to fill out a financial disclosure form. She said in 2020 she earned income from Communiplex as an independent marketing and promotions consultant.

Since then, while holding elected office, Alicia Reece has not listed Communiplex as an employer.

Duke Energy Convention Center

Alicia Reece: Too busy for tourism board

The three-member board of commissioners voted Alicia Reece president in 2023.

Traditionally, the president of the commission serves on the Visit Cincy board. It seemed like a perfect fit for her background in tourism.

Reece initially indicated she would serve on the board, even checking on the date of the first meeting, according to texts and emails obtained by The Enquirer. It was a pivotal time for the board, with city and county leaders ramping up to overhaul what's become known as the convention center district.

But when it came time for the first board meeting, it was Driehaus who took the seat. Written communications between Visit Cincy President Julie Calvert and all three commissioners, obtained through a public records request, show what happened.

In February 2023, Calvert sent Alicia Reece a conflict of interest disclosure form that all members need to sign.

The form required the board member to disclose whether any family members were "engaged in any transaction, financial arrangement or business relationship" with the convention center and Visit Cincy. It specifically mentioned parents among possible conflicts.

Alicia Reece never responded. On March 17, Visit Cincy Board President Jeff Berding followed up with Reece. The meeting was coming up. The form needed to be signed before Reece could participate.

"I heard from Julie that you have concerns (about) the ability to serve on the CVB board as the county commission president has traditionally done," Berding wrote in text message to Alicia Reece on March 20, 2023.

She didn't respond.

That same day, Driehaus' staff member, Chris Harding, was told Reece didn't want to serve on the board. Harding texted Driehaus, "Reece no longer wants to serve on the CVB. She wants to see if you would take her spot? Claims she's too busy with BWF."

At the time Alicia Reece and county officials were making the final preparations for the grand opening of the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame, which opened to fanfare in July 2023.

So Driehaus took the board seat.

Reece has not − even when she declined the board membership − publicly mentioned her dad has a contract to book events at the convention center.

View of the Duke Energy Convention Center from the south. A hotel will eventually be built just south of the convention center, but full details are still being worked out

Alicia Reece: 4 public votes on convention center expansion

Alicia Reece had no direct oversight of Oak View Group or how it handles convention center business.

The county commissioners have voted on aspects of the convention center renovation.

Votes by the county commissioners for the project have propelled it forward, meaning the convention center would close for 18 months, ending the contracts of people who did work there − including her father. Votes against the project would have delayed the closure as discussion continued about what the final convention center district should look like.

Reece twice voted against the project, did not attend a meeting and abstained from a vote:

In January 2022, Reece abstained from voting on a redevelopment strategy for the convention center district. It passed 2-0.

In June 2023, Reece cast the lone no vote against a development agreement with 3CDC for the development of the convention center district. It passed 2-1.

In October 2023, Reece cast the lone no vote against increasing the hotel tax, which would cover $40 million of the $200 million renovation. It passed 2-1.

In February 2024, Reece abstained from spending $10 million in taxpayer money on the project. It passed 2-0.

"I’m totally disappointed because it is the first time in my career I’ve had to vote against a tourism project because it’s not complete,” Alicia Reece said in the meeting before the October vote on the hotel tax. “The details aren’t here. The guarantees are not here and there’s a ton of questions.”

Artist's rendering from Lifang, Moody Nolan, TVS of downtown Cincinnati's Duke Energy Convention Center renovation and expansion

Renderings were shown to the public at Visit Cincy's Jan. 31 annual lunch. Construction is scheduled to begin in July and be completed by the end of 2025.

Oak View Group and the $194,000 paycheck

The expansion project has put the convention center in the spotlight, with leaders saying it's been in decline for years, even before it was dealt a devastating blow when the Millennium Hotel, which served as the convention headquarters hotel, closed on New Year's Eve 2019.

City records show Oak View Group won the bid to manage the convention center in 2011, a contract that was to run through the end of 2016. The city extended the contract in 2017 and 2018 without seeking other bids. It's unclear why that decision was made. Former City Manager Patrick Duhaney did not return a message.

In March 2018, the city put the contract out to bid, with two companies, including Oak View Group, responding, records show. But in July 2018, the city rejected both proposals without public explanation and simply extended Oak View Group's contract, according to city officials.

Oak View Group's contract has been extended ever since, with the latest extension set to end June 30, city records show. Last year operations cost roughly $9.1 million. It brought it $7.2 million in revenue via events hosted there, a city spokeswoman said.

Communiplex has been paid $194,653 on its contract with Oak View Group since 2016, according to city pay records.

Events pay for convention center operations

Visit Cincy is tasked with drawing conventions to Cincinnati, but Oak View Group is responsible for booking events that don't involve overnight stays. They have an internal team to do that and contract with Communiplex, records show.

Oak View Group books events such as bridal shows, dance competitions and Redsfest.

It brought on Communiplex in 2016 to help source those smaller events, according to contracts obtained by The Enquirer.

Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reese speaks during the Visit Cincy annual meeting at the Duke Energy Convention Center.

Communiplex, records show, has brought in eight events since 2016. Of the eight events, two were related to the Cincinnati Chapter of the AARP; one was for the Cincinnati Recreation Commission, a city entity; and another was for the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus. At the time of the Black caucus event, Alicia Reece was the president of that group.

When asked about what work he's performed for the convention center, Steve Reece Sr., now 76, again referred questions to Booth, the general manager of the convention center.

"It's a contract," Steve Reece Sr. said. "And I did what I was asked to do."

Under the contract, Communiplex is to "source new events for the center for the purpose of increasing the center's revenue."

Pay records obtained from the city show Oak View Group has paid Communiplex $194,653 through the end of last year. In that time the convention center hosted 996 events, with Reece Sr. credited with booking eight of those events.

The last one was in September 2021.

The payments came in monthly retainers starting on Feb. 17, 2016. The initial payment was $5,000 followed by monthly payments of $1,364. The payments went up to $2,000 a month in September 2018 and have continued ever since. Communiplex was eligible for bonuses depending on the size of the event it brought in. Communiplex has not been paid a bonus since April 2, 2020, records show.

Communiplex is required to "provide written updates of its activities" and "progress reports" including "a summary of meetings and calls undertaken and written communications sent" regarding the company's work every month.

No written documentation exists. A city spokeswoman said Steve Reece Sr. gave verbal updates to Booth, the convention center manager, instead.

The city did provide a list of the eight events Reece helped secure.

In addition to the events listed earlier, Reece, who has been active in the Masons, booked the Masonic United Supreme Council, though that meeting didn't happen due to the COVID pandemic. He brought in gospel singer Kirk Franklin for a concert at the convention center in May 2017 and booked a human rights conference in 2018.

Communiplex doubles up on convention work

Separate from the convention center contract, public records show Communiplex also had a contract with Visit Cincy in 2016 and 2017 to do programming and promotional services "during key multicultural conventions." That included planning and organizing speaker opportunities for Jason Dunn, then the director of multicultural affairs for Visit Cincy.

Communiplex was paid $20,000 for these services in 2016 and 2017. There is no written record of work done by Communiplex under the contract, according to Visit Cincy.

In an earlier contract with Visit Cincy, signed in 2012, Reece and his company agreed to create a multicultural internship program for the tourism bureau. He was paid $7,500, but there is no record showing that an internship program was established.

Both Visit Cincy contracts were approved at a time when Dan Lincoln, who left the tourism bureau in 2017, was president and CEO. Lincoln died in 2023.

It was Lincoln's job Reece applied for in 2018.

The job instead went to Calvert, who had previously worked at Visit Cincy and at the time was executive director of Source Cincinnati, the agency that promotes Cincinnati.

