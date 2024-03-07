Who is Alicia Reece?

Hamilton County Board of Commissioner Alicia Reece gives the annual State of the County address at Memorial Hall in February.

About Alicia Reece

Age: 52

Neighborhood: Roselawn

College: Grambling State University, 1989-1993.

Career

2000 to 2006: At age 28 becomes the youngest woman elected to Cincinnati City Council. During this time she would also serve as the city's vice mayor.

2007-2010: Assistant director of tourism for the Ohio Department of Development.

2010-2018: Appointed to the Ohio General Assembly as a state representative and reelected that same year. Held that job until term limits prevented her from running again.

2018: Near the end of her term, Alicia Reece applies for a job as Visit Cincy's president and CEO, but does not get the then $205,000-a-year job that would have come with performance bonuses.

2020: Wins Hamilton County Board of Commissioners seat.

