Alice Stewart, veteran GOP adviser and CNN commentator, dies at 58

Alice Stewart, a longtime GOP adviser and CNN political commentator, has died. She was 58.

Stewart’s body was found outdoors in a northern Virginia neighborhood Saturday morning, law enforcement told CNN. Officers said no foul play was suspected and that a medical emergency likely occurred.

Stewart, who was born March 11, 1966, in Atlanta, launched her career as a local reporter in Georgia before moving to Little Rock, Arkansas, to work as a news anchor. She later worked for then-Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee’s office as communications director and for his 2008 campaign for president. She also served as communications director for GOP presidential candidates, including former Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann, former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum and Sen. Ted Cruz.

She began working as a political commentator for CNN in 2016. Her last appearance was Friday on “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.”

Stewart’s colleagues and politicos who have worked with her reacted to Saturday’s news, calling it devastating and shocking. They said she will be remembered for her kindness and intelligence.

“Alice was a very dear friend and colleague to all of us at CNN,” CEO Mark Thompson said in an email to staff Saturday. “A political veteran and an Emmy Award-winning journalist who brought an incomparable spark to CNN’s coverage, known across our bureaus not only for her political savvy, but for her unwavering kindness. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn such an extraordinary loss.”