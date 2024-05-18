Alice Stewart, political commentator, former KARK anchor dies at 58

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Alice Stewart, the CNN commentator who was originally from Atlanta, Georgia, but spent much of her career in Little Rock, has died at 58.

Stewart was a weekend anchor at KARK before becoming a longtime aide to former Governor Mike Huckabee.

She worked for Huckabee’s 2008 and 2016 presidential campaigns before becoming a spokesperson and advisor for U.S. Senator Ted Cruz during his run for president.

In 2012, she worked for Republican presidential candidates Michele Bachmann of Minnesota and Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania.







In 2016, she joined CNN as a political analyst.

Details about what happened are limited, but law enforcement officials told CNN that Stewart’s body was found outdoors in the Bellevue neighborhood in northern Virginia early Saturday morning.

CNN reports no foul play is suspected, and officers believe a medical emergency occurred.

