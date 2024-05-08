Alhambra news, May 8 edition

Alhambra Homecoming and 175th Anniversary

Mark your calendars!

The Alhambra Homecoming to celebrate 175 years for the town of Alhambra is Aug. 2-4.

It will be a weekend packed full of events, music and great food. A parade will be held Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Hitz Home Salad Luncheon

The Hitz Auxiliary will host a June 2024 Salad Luncheon to benefit the Activity Department at the Hitz Memorial Home.

The luncheon will be held in the dining/activity room on Friday, June 7 at 1 p.m.

Donations of $7 per person will include the meal and entertainment.

Participants are asked to bring their favorite appetizer, casserole/side dish or dessert to share with others. Meat will be provided.

Included in the day will be a silent auction and a chance to win one of the fabulous raffle prizes. Raffle prizes include a handmade quilt, afghan, and $25 gift cards to the following businesses: Aldi, Amazon, Big R, Diamond Mineral Springs, Maedge’s, Slots and Slice, Target, Texas Roadhouse and Walmart.

Alhambra Primary

The first-grade class will go on a field trip to the St. Louis Zoo Tuesday, May 14.

The final PTO meeting of this school year will take place via Zoom on Thursday, May 16, at 6:30 p.m.

Pre-K promotions and graduation ceremonies will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 17.

The end of the school year will be Monday, May 20, with awards being presented at 8:50 a.m. Students will then go to the park for the end of school year carnival and final fun run from 9:30-11:15 a.m.

Dismissal is at 11:50 a.m.

Everyone have a fun and safe summer!

Lunch Bunch Resumes

The Lunch Bunch program set in motion seven years ago by area churches to see that children 18 and under would be provided a free lunch will resume on Wednesday, May 29, and run through Aug. 7.

Each brown bag lunch contains a sandwich, fruit, chips, a drink and sometimes a cookie.

Lunches will be handed out on Mondays and Wednesdays at to-be-announced locations in the area.

No paperwork is required. Just show up at the designated spot and to receive enough lunches to get you through the week.

Drivers to deliver the lunches and people to fill the bags are always needed. Volunteers contact: Missy Loyet at loyetmj@gmail.com or call 618-530-8410.

Memorial Day Worship

There will be a Memorial Day Worship Service at Salem Cemetery on Monday, May 27, at 10 a.m.

Swimming Pool Information

Any resident filling a swimming pool over 1,000 gallons can receive a deduction on their sewer charge by contacting the village hall 618-488-3505 prior to filling the pool.

Swimming Pool Safety

Pool owners are responsible for keeping their pool area safe. Ladders left in the pool are an invitation to toddlers. Be sure and remove the ladders anytime there is not an adult in attendance at the pool area.

Special Occasions

Anniversaries

May 8: David and Tina Poggemoeller, Dave and Lindsey Duffin, Cory and Carrie Adolph

May 9: Robert and Kelsey Dauderman

May 14: Mark and April Korsemeyer, Seth and Mallory Schlechte

Birthdays

May 8: Kory Brink, Connor Duffin

May 9: Ashlie Mindrup

May 10: Don Maine II, Connor Carroll

May 11: Larry Henschen, Ronnelle Griffeth, Travis Porter, Carrie Gibbons

May 12: Celia Kirk, Becca Resillez

May 13: Judy Henschen, Amy Rogier, Nellie Garner

May 14: Alan Robbs, Bonnie Litton

May 15: Katie Maine, John Askins, Lori Horner, Colton Prott, Alison Brase, Leah Gillison