Alhambra news, May 15 edition

Village of Alhambra

The Village now accepts online payments.

To pay with a credit/debit card 24/7, go to villageofalhambra.com and click the payment option.

For further information, contact the Village Clerk at 618-488-3505 or go to the Village Hall at 602 W. Main.

Lunch Bunch resumes

The Lunch Bunch program set in motion seven years ago by area churches to see that children 18 and under would be provided a free lunch will resume Wednesday, May 29, and run through Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Each brown bag lunch contains a sandwich, fruit, chips, a drink and sometimes a cookie.

Bag lunches will be handed out on Mondays and Wednesdays at to-be-announced locations in the area.

No paperwork is required. Just show up at the designated spot to receive enough lunches for the week.

Drivers to deliver lunches and people to fill bags are needed. Volunteers contact Missy Loyet at loyetmj@gmail.com or 618-530-8410.

Hitz Home Salad Luncheon

The Hitz Auxiliary will host a Salad Luncheon in June to benefit the Activity Department at the Hitz Memorial Home.

The luncheon will be held in the dining/activity room at 1 p.m. Friday, June 7.

Donations of $7 per person will include the meal and entertainment. Participants are asked to bring their favorite appetizer, casserole/side dish or dessert to share with others. Meat will be provided.

Included in the day will be a silent auction and a chance to win one of the fabulous raffle prizes. Raffle prizes include a handmade quilt, an afghan, and $25 gift cards to the following businesses: Aldi, Amazon, Big R, Diamond Mineral Springs, Maedge’s, Slots and Slice, Target, Texas Roadhouse and Walmart.

Alhambra Homecoming and 175th Anniversary

Mark your calendars!

August 2-4 is the Alhambra Homecoming and the celebration of 175 years for the town of Alhambra.

It will be a weekend packed full of events, music and great food. The parade will be held Friday and Saturday evenings at 6:30 p.m.

Memorial Day Worship

There will be a Memorial Day Worship Service at Salem Cemetery on Monday, May 27, at 10 a.m.

Salem UCC Graduates

On Sunday, June 2, Salem will recognize graduates!

If you or know someone is graduating from high school, college, trade school, or graduate school this year, contact the church office at 618-488-3215 or salemuccalh@gmail.com.

Please send a picture of the graduate and a short paragraph on the graduate consisting of: full name (including middle), name of parents, name of school graduating from and state, date of graduation ( if from college the degree), future plans such as further education or career.

Submit to church office by May 19.

Special Occasions

Anniversaries

May 14: Mark and April Korsemeyer, Seth and Mallory Schlechte

May 18: Ken and Barb Randle, Ryan and Crystal Haselhorst

May 20: Jeremiah and Amy Knackstedt, Bryan and Nicole Wernle, Jesse and Briana Eller

May 22: Martin and Norma Schuster

May 23: Jed and Brenda Schlechte

Birthdays

May 15: Katie Maine, John Askins, Lori Horner, Colton Prott, Alison Brase, Leah Gillison

May 16: Noah Munguia, Brienna Bowers

May 17: Anna Brase

May 18: Jeana Craft, Seth Schlechte, Joe Riepshoff, Laura Renken

May 19: Collin Bolyard, Malachi Dauderman

May 20: Dawn Schmidt

May 22: Tessa Renken

May 23: Shirley Gall, Sydney Basler, Shayden Hogg, Terah Huckleberry