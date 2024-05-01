Alhambra news, May 1 edition

Dumpster Available for Larger Items

A dumpster for larger items is located behind JC Hall and may be used May 1-3.

If you would like curbside pickup from your home, call 217-532-3706. DC Waste has a paid service for those wishing to have items hauled away.

Alhambra Primary Green Bin

Leftover clothing that is no longer wanted or is in bad condition may be placed in the green bin in the parking lot at Alhambra Primary.

The school will benefit from this as it is a fund raiser, and the school that collects the most clothing can receive a $500 bonus.

Please only place cloth items in the bin.

Hitz Home Salad Luncheon

The Hitz Auxiliary will host a June 2024 Salad Luncheon to benefit the Activity Department at the Hitz Memorial Home.

The luncheon will be held in the dining/activity room on Friday, June 7, at 1 p.m.

Donations of $7 per person will include the meal and entertainment.

Participants are asked to bring their favorite appetizer, casserole/side dish or dessert to share with others. Meat will be provided.

Included in the day will be a silent auction and a chance to win one of the fabulous raffle prizes. Raffle prizes include: Handmade quilt, afghan, $25 gift cards to Aldi, Amazon, Big R, Diamond Mineral Springs, Maedges, Slots and Slice, Target, Texas Roadhouse and Walmart.

Alhambra Primary

Teacher Appreciation Week is May 6-10.

Alhambra Primary students are facing their final weeks of school with their final one-mile fun run coming up on the last day of school.

To start off the month, there will be an early dismissal at 11:50 a.m. Friday, May 3. Afternoon latchkey will not be available on this date.

On Thursday, May 9, the second-grade classes will visit Marcoot Creamery on a field trip. The first grade class will take a field trip to the St. Louis Zoo on Tuesday, May 14.

The last PTO Meeting for this school year will be on Thursday, May 16, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The last day of school will be on Monday, May 20, with early dismissal at 11:50 a.m.

Alhambra Homecoming and 175th Anniversary

Mark your calendars!

August 2-4 is the Alhambra Homecoming and celebrating 175 years for the town of Alhambra.

It will be a weekend packed full of events, music and great food. The parade will be held Friday and Saturday evenings at 6:30 p.m.

Street Lights

Residents are asked to report street lights that are out to the village hall at 618-488-3505.

Leave a message on the answering machine if the call is not during office hours.

Please give the location of the light.

Special Occasions

Anniversaries

May 1: Pete and Eva Babic, Jim and Carol Gibbons

May 3: Charlie and Davina Brown

May 4: Brien and Tonia Bowers

May 6: Scott and Michelle Warford, Tom and Martha Seest

May 7: Brian and Denise Grandame

May 8: David and Tina Poggemoeller, Dave and Lindsey Duffin, Cory and Carrie Adolph

Birthdays

May 1: Steve Price, Jayden Henschen, Leighton Buzick

May 2: Dawna Mize, Gus Townsen, Sam Ahlmeyer

May 3: Russ Reinhardt, Jennifer Henschen

May 4: Tiffany Gillison, Catherine Adolph

May 5: Madison Adolph, Megan Henschen, Sarah Linenfelser, Nicholaus Hanratty

May 6: Tyson Rakers, Jim Davis, Steven Adcock, Lorene Knackstedt

May 7: Gavin Goodwin, Presley Reeves

May 8: Kory Brink, Connor Duffin