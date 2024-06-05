Alhambra news, June 5 edition

Preschool Screening

Parents/Guardians of a child that will be 3 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2024, may have their child prescreened at the Highland Primary School, 1810 Lindenthal Ave., Wednesday, Aug. 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or Thursday, Aug. 15, 9-11 a.m.

This is for children ages 3-5 years old and will help to determine if a child will benefit from going to preschool. This screening does not guarantee that the child will be placed in preschool.

Appointments are needed for the screening. Only one adult per child will be permitted to attend.

For further information and to register for screening, contact Josie Carman, pre-K coordinator/Parent Educator, at 618-654-2107 or jcarman@highlandcusd5.org.

Hitz Home Salad Luncheon

The Hitz Auxiliary will host a June 2024 Salad Luncheon to benefit the Activity Department at the Hitz Memorial Home.

The luncheon will be held in the dining/activity room at 1 p.m. Friday, June 7. Donations of $7 per person will include the meal and entertainment.

Participants are asked to bring their favorite appetizer, casserole/side dish or dessert to share with others. Meat will be provided.

Included in the day will be a silent auction and a chance to win one of the fabulous raffle prizes. Raffle prizes include a hand made quilt, an afghan, $25 gift cards to the following businesses: Aldi, Amazon, Big R, Diamond Mineral Springs, Maedge’s, Slots and Slice, Target, Texas Roadhouse and Walmart.

Lunch Bunch Program

The Lunch Bunch program set in motion 7 years ago by area churches to see that children 18 and under would be provided a free lunch will has resumed and will run through Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024.

Each brown bag lunch contains a sandwich, fruit, chips, a drink and sometimes a cookie.

Lunches will be handed out on Mondays and Wednesdays in Alhambra at the following locations and times:

Post Office on East Main Street, 11:40-11:50 a.m.

Township Park by ball diamonds, 11:55 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.

No paperwork is required. Just show up at the designated spot to receive enough lunches for the week.

Drivers to deliver lunches and people to fill bags are needed. Volunteers contact Missy Loyet at loyetmj@gmail.com or 618-530-8410.

Alhambra Village Meeting

The next monthly Village Hall meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, June 10. Call 618-488-3505 if you have something you would like to be put on the agenda.

Alhambra Township Meeting

The June meeting of the Alhambra Township will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Township Center,101 E. Main St.

Hitz Home

Since the rain and storms finally left the area for a couple days, many of the residents living at Hitz went out to enjoy the beautiful spring day and see how the plants around the grounds have grown.

It always makes many of them happy to be outside for a while and enjoying the sunshine.

Salem United Church of Christ VBS

Summer Sunday School will follow Time with the Children beginning on Sunday, June 2.

During Summer Sunday School, students will learn about Men of the Bible. Vacation Bible School will be Sundays, Aug. 4, 11, 18, 25, and Sept. 1, following Time with the Children.

The theme for Vacation Bible School will be Camp Firelight: A Summer Camp Adventure with God.