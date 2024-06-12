Alhambra news, June 12 edition

Exhale Group Returns from Mission Trip

The Salem Church youth group, “Exhale,” spent a week of summer vacation in Kentucky helping people clean up after devastating tornadoes. The group spent the days cleaning water out of basements, cutting up-rooted trees and hauling away the mess.

The worst of the damage was 5 miles from where they were staying. The group members got to their location when the weather started getting bad. This brave group of teenagers and adult chaperones hunkered down until they were needed for clean-up duty.

They said there is so much more that needs to be done and are looking for volunteers to help so they can go back. Exhale will hold a fundraiser to help with the cost of gas and whatever else they need.

Exhale Car Wash

The Salem Church youth group “Exhale” will hold a car wash 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 25. This will take place behind the bank building. Donations will go towards the Exhale Mission Trip.

Preschool Screening

Parents/Guardians of a child that will be 3 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2024, may have their child prescreened at the Highland Primary School, 1810 Lindenthal Ave., Wednesday, Aug. 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or Thursday, Aug. 15, 9-11 a.m.

This is for children ages 3-5 years old and will help to determine if a child will benefit from going to preschool. This screening does not guarantee that the child will be placed in preschool.

Appointments are needed for the screening. Only one adult per child will be permitted to attend.

For further information and to register for screening, contact Josie Carman, pre-K coordinator/Parent Educator, at 618-654-2107 or jcarman@highlandcusd5.org.

Food Pantry Needs

The Highland Food Pantry is in need of kids cereal and canned fruit cocktail.

The Hamel Food Pantry is in need of mayonnaise, salad dressing, cooking oil, barbecue sauce, pasta sauce, Hamburger Helper, Quaker oatmeal, chili, sugar, frosting, coffee, laundry detergent, toilet paper, shampoo, dish soap and empty egg cartons.

Special Occasions

Anniversaries

June 12: Jason and Brooke Hooks

June 14: Bill and Donita Prott

June 17: Chad and Richelle Ernst, Ron and Connie Duft

June 19: Bill and Carol Reckman, Joe and Lisa Reinhardt

Birthdays

June 12: Christopher Horton, Chelsey Klenke

June 13: Nona Nance, Jackson Wright

June 14: Kevin Gibbons, Dennie Mortensen, Carolyn Hackenthal, Luke Hodapp

June 15: Christina Eyman, Lucas Reding, Shane Schmidt, Dennis Ramsey, Andy Mize

June 16: Jennan Bolk, Brenna Bassett

June 17: Lorman Reckmann, Mike Driscoll, Chad Burton, Kristin Geschwend, Garrett Riepshoff, Robert Ellis

June 18: Shannon Hogg, Austin Reckmann

June 19: Dave Reichmann