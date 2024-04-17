Alhambra news, April 17 edition

Alhambra Village Yard Sales

This year’s town-wide yard sales will be held April 25-27.

Times are as follows: Thursday, April 25, 3-7 p.m.; Friday, April 26, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, April 27, 8 a.m to 2 p.m.

If you would like to have your name and location on the map, you are asked to help with the cost of printing and advertising. The suggested donation is $3.

Contact Jade Bohannon at 618-210-0936 or Patty Reckmann at 618-401-1502.

Salem Church will accept items in the upstairs Parish hall on Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. after April 7.

Salem UCC Scholarship

Salem UCC scholarship applications are available in the church office or online.

The deadline for applications is Sunday, May 5.

Center School PTO BINGO

Win a chance to own a designer handbag!

The Center Schools are holding a special fundraiser at Diamond Mineral Springs, Windsor Room, on Thursday, April 25, 6-9 p.m.

Tickets are $35 for one card and includes appetizers. Other cards may be purchased if desired.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and games begin at 6:30 p.m.

Handbags come in many styles from designers such as Kate Spade, Michael Kors and Coach.

Must be 21 or older to attend.

Alhambra Primary

Students at Alhambra Primary brought in loose change to donate to Leaps of Love and managed to collect an amazing amount of $1,779.66.

Thanks to all the students and their generous parents.

There is a green bin in the parking lot of Alhambra Primary. Clothing is currently being collected. The school will be paid by the pound, and the school that collects the most clothing will receive a $500 check.

Due to kindergarten visitation for next year’s Kindergarten class there will be no school for the current pre-K or kindergarten on Friday, April 26.

Grade 3 students will enjoy a field trip to the Science Center in St. Louis on April 17.

Salem Church

The Men’s Fellowship and Women’s Guild will host a Pizza Fun Night on Thursday, April 18, at 6:30 p.m.

Pizza will be provided by the Brotherhood. Games and Fellowship will follow. Attendees may bring cards, dominoes or board games of their choice to play.

Hitz Home Salad Luncheon

The Hitz Auxiliary will host a June 2024 Salad Luncheon to benefit the Activity Department at the Hitz Memorial Home.

The luncheon will be held in the dining/activity room Friday, June 7, at 1 p.m.

Donations of $7 per person will include the meal and entertainment.

Participants are asked to bring a favorite appetizer, casserole/side dish or dessert to share with others. Meat will be provided.

Included in the day are a silent auction and a chance to win one of the fabulous raffle prizes. Raffle prizes include: handmade quilt, afghan, $25 gift cards to the following businesses: Aldi, Amazon, Big R, Diamond Mineral Springs, Maedges, Slots and Slice, Target, Texas Roadhouse and Walmart.

Special Occasions

Anniversaries

April 17: Gene and Barb Lotter

April 22: Doug and Nancy Heidbrink, Mitch and Sharyn Gieseking

April 25: Eric and Mary Starr

April 27: Craig and Courtney Wright

Birthdays

April 17: Eugene Froman

April 18: Joe Reinhardt, Richard Harper

April 19: Lauren Craft, Colby Hosto, Coltin Sumner

April 20: Steve Lynn

April 21: LaDonna Utely, Casey Cornejo, Destiny Odle

April 22: Kevin Brink, Sherry Hurst, Sarah Doubet

April 23: Mark Gause, Jenna Boxell

April 24: June Lienemann, Cortney Carroll, Matt Collmann