Alhambra news, April 10 edition

Alhambra Village Yard Sales

This year’s town-wide yard sales will be held April 25-27.

Times are as follows: Thursday, April 25, 3-7 p.m.; Friday, April 26, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, April 27, 8 a.m to 2 p.m.

If you would like to have your name and location on the map, you are asked to help with the cost of printing and advertising. The suggested donation is $3.

Contact Jade Bohannon at 618-210-0936 or Patty Reckmann at 618-401-1502.

Salem Church will accept items in the upstairs Parish hall on Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. after April 7.

House Numbers

In the event of an emergency it is imperative that ambulance and firefighters are able to find the residents in need.

Many houses have the numbers displayed on the front of the houses but are hidden by vehicles in the driveway or grown trees or are faded to the point where they can no longer be easily read.

The next time you drive up to your residence look to see if your house numbers can easily be read from the street without an emergency responder having to drive past and then back up.

Numbers should be large enough to be read from the street. Reflective numbers will show up better at night with a light shining on them.

Rural numbers will be more effective if on both sides of the post.

Ambulance services may come from one direction and Fire services from the opposite direction so the numbers need to be seen from both directions.

It is important to put porch lights on to help aid emergency vehicles. Every second counts when a life or property is in danger.

Grass and Property Ordinance

It is an ordinance within the village of Alhambra that all premises and exterior property shall be maintained free from weeds or growth in excess of ten (10) inches. All noxious weeds are prohibited.

Property must be free from any accumulation of rubbish or garbage. Disposal shall be done in a clean and sanitary manner by placing the rubbish in approved containers.

Salem UCC

There will be no Sunday School on Sunday, May 26.

Rebecca Resillez, youth leader for the Exhale youth group reported that the High School Mission Trip to Kentucky will be May 26 through June 1.

The Mid-High Mission Trip to Shannondale is scheduled for July 5-7.

The Salem Board of Christian Education will teach the Sunday School classes about the Men of the Bible following Time with the Children beginning on Sunday, June 2.

The Board of Christian Education discussed Vacation Bible School with Vacation Bible School being held Sundays, August 4, 11, 18, 25 and Sept. 1, following Time with the Children.

The theme for Vacation Bible School will be “Camp Firelight: A Summer Camp Adventure with God.”

Food Pantries

Highland Food Pantry is in need of kids cereal and canned fruit cocktail.

Hamel Food Pantry is in need of mayonnaise, salad dressing, BBQ sauce, pasta sauce, coffee, jelly, cooking oil, Hamburger Helper, soup, frosting, shampoo, dish detergent, toilet paper, laundry detergent and empty egg cartons.

Salem UCC Scholarship

Salem UCC scholarship applications are available in the church office or online.

The deadline for applications is Sunday, May 5.

Center School PTO BINGO

Win a chance to own a designer handbag!

The Center Schools are holding a special fundraiser at Diamond Mineral Springs, Windsor Room on Thursday, April 25, 6-9 p.m.

Handbags come in many styles from designers such as Kate Spade, Michael Kors and Coach.

Must be 21 or older to attend.

Tickets are $35 for one card and includes appetizers. Other cards may be purchased if desired.

Doors open at 6 p.m.; games begin at 6:30 p.m.

Special Occasions

Anniversaries

April 10: Bob and Gail Ohren, Jeff and Sabrina Linenfelser

April 12: John and Jackie Beaver, Dan and Casey Cornejo, Kirby and Laura Knackstedt

April 16: Ron and Rhonda Schmidt

April 17: Gene and Barb Lotter

Birthdays

April 10: Tim Watson, Ron Mindrup, Jessica Mills, Derek Ahlmeyer

April 11: Erin Brown, Kenneth Korsemeyer

April 12: Linda Korsemeyer, Caroline Bolyard, Jim Annabelle, Barry Quade

April 13: Stephanie Brockman, Jimmie Burton

April 14: Brandon Seest, Keith Greear, Kieran Mettler, Bethany Reckmann, Riley Mansholt

April 16: Isla Stille

April 17: Eugene Froman