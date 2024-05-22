Alger Middle School to close Wednesday after shooting

TechCrunch
Humane, the company behind the much-hyped Ai Pin that launched to less-than-glowing reviews last month, is on the hunt for a buyer, Bloomberg reported citing anonymous sources. The company has reportedly priced itself between $750 million and $1 billion, and the sale process is in the early stages, Bloomberg cited the sources as saying. Founded in 2017 by former Apple executives Bethany Bongiorno and Imran Chaudhri, Humane had raised around $230 million from backers such as Microsoft, Qualcomm Ventures, Marc Benioff, and OpenAI’s Sam Altman before any part of its product was even publicly revealed.