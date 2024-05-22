Alger Middle School to close Wednesday after shooting

TechCrunch

Link-in-bio startup Linktree said on Wednesday that it has surpassed 50 million users. The company has been growing consistently, adding nearly 10 million users (or Linkers, as Linktree calls them) in the span of just five months: In December, the company told TechCrunch that it had 41 million users, and it reported over 47 million users this March. Linktree is considered one of the top link-in-bio tools on the market, with its rivals owning a significantly smaller portion of the pie: competitor Later has around 7 million users, whereas Beacons has over 2 million.