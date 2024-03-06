Algansee Twp. approves $147K share of Quincy fire truck purchase

ALGANSEE TWP. — Township trustees voted Monday night to pay $147,625 as its share for the purchase of a new Quincy Fire Association fire engine rather than look at other options for fire services.

Supervisor Russ Jennings told his board, "I do believe that the Algansee township can afford to pay it."

Supervisor Russ Jennings

The new truck will replace Quincy Engine 32, which was damaged 16 months ago.

Quincy Village and Quincy Township, the other members of the fire association, already agreed to pay their share of the $1.2 million purchase price.

Jennings said Quincy Village Manager Brittany Butler pushed the Michigan Municipal Liability to settle the insurance claim for $668,600.

Without the insurance money, Jennings said Algansee would have needed more than $400,000 for its share of the new engine.

The Algansee board's vote to make the payment was unanimous.

Board discusses future expenses

The township plans a new township hall next to the current historic building. The estimated cost is $350,000, with final plans nearly completed.

The township will use $200,000 from federal American Rescue Plan Act money.

Jennings estimated another $100,000 would remodel the current hall for the Algansee Library.

"With $645,000 in the general fund, we can afford this," Jennings said.

Treasurer Sarah Strong

Treasurer Sarah Strong said she wanted to hold one year's expenses in the fund balance should revenues collapse.

Why this truck?

Strong also questioned why the fire board did not ask for other bids.

Fireboard chair Lance Johnson, a retired Coldwater fire lieutenant, explained the department wants to stay with Pierce for new trucks so firefighters are familiar with truck operations and uniform maintenance.

Quincy Fire chair Lance Johnson

Pierce was the only bidder when Quincy purchased its last truck in 2019.

Johnson also said the department wants a company that manufactures the entire truck, not a company where the chassis comes from one company and the body with equipment from another.

Johnson said that if there are problems, the department deals with only one entity.

Future Quincy Fire capital needs

The department's new capital plan calls for another $1.2 million truck in 2029-30.

Jennings said township revenues should increase by then. "We should have more money in the general fund. If we don't, I think this the township board is going to have to ask for a (fire) millage."

Algansee voters rejected a 0.5-mill, 10-year levy in 2017, while in the same election, Quincy voters approved 1.25 mills for 10 years.

With the truck payment, Algansee paid $250,000 this year, including its regular assessment.

Trustee and fire board member Rod Bassage said Algansee only owns part of the association assets if the association is dissolved under current by-laws.

Prior story Algansee Township considers options as Quincy Fire asks for $1.2 million for new truck

According to former trustee Erica Ewers, the fire association was created in 1997 after contracts for service from surrounding departments did not work well.

Johnson told the Algansee board that fire association membership should be considered like insurance where you pay for protection in hopes you never need to use it.

The Quincy Fire Association will hold a special meeting on Thursday to approve the purchase of the fire engine.

Delivery will not take place for four years.

