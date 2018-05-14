Alfa Romeo Giulia Coupe And Big SUV To Be Announced In June?

The coupe is expected to have as much as 641 horsepower and use LaFerrari-derived hybrid tech.

A little over a month ago, a rumor emerged about Alfa Romeo’s plan to chop off the Giulia’s rear doors and turn it into a sportier coupe with way more power than the sedan’s 505-hp Quadrifoglio trim. Fast forward to present day, Autocar is reporting an official announcement regarding the Giulia Coupe will be made as early as next month by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ top brass Sergio Marchionne at FCA’s Balocco test track in Italy.

More from Alfa:

The rumored juicy specs haven’t changed since the original report, with the two-door Giulia expected to feature a partially electrified powertrain with hybrid know-how adapted from the mighty LaFerrari. The 2.9-liter biturbo V6 engine will still be at the core, but thanks to an electric boost and an energy recovery system (ERS), combined output is projected to hit a massive 641 hp for what would become the most powerful Alfa Romeo production car in history.

Rumor has it the Alfa Romeo Giulia Coupe will be sold not only with two doors, but also as a more practical five-door in the same vein as Audi’s A5 Sportback and BMW’s 4 Series Gran Coupe. Following next month’s announcement, the coupe-ified Giulia will allegedly go on sale in 2019 and there will be lesser engine options to choose from to better fight the Germans across a wider price range.

2020 Alfa Romeo Castello More

Autocar is also reporting June will also be the month when Alfa will officially announce a new large SUV to position above the Stelvio. Set to become the brand’s biggest car ever, the yet-unnamed model (Castello?) is slated to adopt mild hybrid tech as well as an electrically driven turbo with a 48-volt system. It’s said to have a combined output of roughly 400 hp coming from a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine and the electrical component.

The big SUV is likely to borrow the platform from the Stelvio, but due to the extra hardware commanded by the hybrid powertrain, it’s estimated to gain 441 pounds (200 kilograms). To make the most of the increased footprint, Alfa Romeo could decide to sell the model with an optional seven-seat layout. Launch date: late 2019.

June can’t come soon enough.

Source: Autocar



