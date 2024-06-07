Alexis Ware's mother endorses proposal for 'missing persons bill' to help find her daughter

During the past two years, the family of Alexis Ware has grieved but still hold faith there are answers on her whereabouts. Ware, now 31 years old, is a Black woman who went missing in McCormick County in January 2022.

At a June 6 news conference, Ware's mother Alberta Simpkins talked about the difficulties in managing her daughter's sudden disappearance and working with law enforcement to uncover the truth. The news conference was held at Anderson Road Library in Greenville.

"Imagine a 2-year-old waking up crying hysterically for his mother and you not being able to give them an answer," Simpkins said. "Her daughter still speaks about 'Lex in the present," she added as tears fell down her right cheekbone.

Alberta Simpkins, mother of Alexis Ware, who went missing on Jan. 30, 2022, stands for a portrait wearing a button with Alexis' photo, after a press conference announcing The Alexis Ware Act to Enhance Missing Person Investigations bill proposal at Greenville County Anderson Road Library on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Alexis' sister, Jasmine Ware, 31, spoke about missing the simple side of her younger sibling: her bubbly personality, hanging around during holidays, and missing Alexis' family famous hot dog chili.

Ware's son, Tra'velle Patterson, 4, was not in attendance, but her daughter Nayomi Hawthorne, 11, was present with a saddened face.

Simpkins and Ware's family was joined by families and advocates of Jorden Nebling of Marietta and Casi Pogue of Greenville, who both have been missing since 2020.

Together, they all are advocating to receive more support for missing persons across the state, as all of their cases have gone somewhat cold by law enforcement divisions in the Upstate.

What happened to Alexis Ware: she left a 7-Eleven on Highway 29 on Jan. 30, 2022, and hasn't been seen since

What has it been like the past two years for the family of Alexis Ware?

Over the past two years, Simpkins with the help of Bruce Wilson and his nonprofit, Fighting Injustice Together, have been pursuing answers from Anderson County Sheriff's Office about bringing in additional support on Alexis Ware's missing person case.

Wilson and Simpkins' families have been close since he can remember. When he heard the news Ware was missing, he decided to get involved.

Bruce Wilson, candidate for South Carolina State House District 25, and Alberta Simpkins, mother of Alexis Ware, who went missing on Jan. 30, 2022, answer questions during a press conference announcing The Alexis Ware Act to Enhance Missing Person Investigations bill proposal at Greenville County Anderson Road Library on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

During the first anniversary of Alexis' missing in 2023, Wilson and Simpkins traveled to Columbia to meet with statewide law enforcement officials and the Federal Bureau of Investigations in attempt to bring in other law enforcement agencies to assist Anderson County Sheriff's Office with the case.

According to Wilson and Simpkins, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the FBI cannot help unless Anderson County Sheriff Office requests their help.

Instead of staying stagnant, they decided to make Alexis Ware the face of a proposal they would like to advance into the "Alexis Ware Act to Enhance Missing Persons Investigations." The bill would have SLED resume a missing persons investigation one year after the trail goes cold, at the family's request.

They plan on prefiling the General Assembly proposal in November with hopes that the bill will be pushed though in January 2025.

"We thought it would be concluded pretty quickly," Wilson said. "I've used my connections and resources with law enforcement hoping that would help but in this case it hasn't. We will not stop, keep pushing forward, it is time for families to make sure they have adequate resources to investigate missing persons in South Carolina."

Alberta Simpkins, mother of Alexis Ware, who went missing on Jan. 30, 2022, gets emotional as she speaks alongside Denise Grady, advocate for local missing people, during a press conference announcing The Alexis Ware Act to Enhance Missing Person Investigations bill proposal at Greenville County Anderson Road Library on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

According to Simpkins, she was required to take a polygraph test by Anderson County Sheriff's Office to prove that she has not been in contact or funding Ware, and the results came back inconclusive. Simpkins also added that she had gone through her own polygraph test and it deemed her to be truthful about the information provided to law enforcement.

"It saddens me when law enforcement feels like they know Alexis better than me," Simpkins said.

What does the family of Alexis Ware want law enforcement to do?

Simpkins, and the families of Jorden Nebling of Marietta and Casi Pogue of Greenville are seeking to include other law enforcement agencies to get involved in their missing persons cases.

All of the families shared stories of being dissatisfied with the communication and willingness to include additional details that could present leads to their missing persons.

"I need to know what happened to my daughter," said Simpkins. "She deserves justice."

