Alexis Ohanian Pays Emotional Tribute To Serena Williams After Wimbledon Loss

Serena Williams made it to the Wimbledon final after giving birth to her daughter and experiencing life-threatening complications just 10 months ago ― and no one seems more proud than her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

The Reddit co-founder posted an emotional tribute to his wife and her incredible accomplishment following her tough loss Saturday to Germany’s Angelique Kerber, who beat Williams in two sets, 6-3, 6-3.

“Days after our baby girl was born, I kissed my wife goodbye before surgery and neither of us knew if she would be coming back,” he wrote on Instagram. “We just wanted her to survive—10 months later, she’s in the #Wimbledon final.”

He added that Williams would be holding a trophy again soon.

“She’s got the greatest one waiting at home for her. Our family knows she’ll win many more trophies, too,” he wrote. “She’s just getting started. And I couldn’t be more proud.”

Williams experienced life-threatening complications after giving birth to her daughter, Olympia, on Sept. 1 last year.

In a piece for CNN, the tennis icon revealed she had blood clots in her lungs after undergoing an emergency C-section. Her scar ruptured from coughing due to the clots, so she was taken into surgery to repair the scar when doctors found a large hematoma in her abdomen. She returned to surgery for another procedure to prevent clots in her lungs. Williams spent a week in the hospital and was then bedridden for six weeks after giving birth.

After her semifinal win earlier this week, Williams recalled how walking to the mailbox was a challenge for her nine months ago.

“So I’m taking everything as it is and just enjoying every moment,” she said.