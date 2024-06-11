Alexandria School officials say farewell to Brisco

Jun. 11—ALEXANDRIA — School officials took time to soak up Monday's board meeting, their last with Superintendent Melissa Brisco, who will retire at the end of June.

Brisco has served as superintendent for the past eight years, beginning in 2016. Board members Penny Stevens and Kyle Williams were part of the board which hired Brisco.

"We had a lot of applicants, but this was kind of no-brainer," Stevens said Monday. "We did not think we were bringing Melissa (Brisco) to Alexandria, we were bringing her home."

Alexandria Community Schools at that time, was struggling to stay afloat financially.

Brisco was able to implement some projects, including the 2019 Bond Referendum, which brought all the schools onto one campus.

These and other items, Stevens believed, helped get the district's finances back in the black.

"It took a hometown girl to get it done," Stevens said.

Brisco's last day will be June 30. Brent Baker will assume the role July 1.

In the meantime, Brisco hopes to spend time relaxing and enjoying life before moving on to her next venture.

That venture may include educational administration classes at Indiana University. However, nothing is set in stone.

"I thank the board for their trust and respect in me. I thank our teachers and staff...and I appreciate our community," Brisco said tearfully.

