Alexandria residents react to state lawmakers not funding arena deal

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — As contentious as it’s been for politicians, people who live around Potomac Yard also have strong opinions about a potential new arena for the Wizards and Capitals.

Some Alexandrians want the arena but many say they shouldn’t be paying for it.

What’s next for Alexandria arena proposal?

Bill Blackburn, partner of HomeGrown Restaurant Group, said it’s “disappointing.”

“What we need is what’s best for Alexandria and building that commercial tax base, taking the pressure off residents, it’s something that’s important to me and should be important to all the residents,” he said.

Blackburn’s company has six restaurants in Alexandria.

“I don’t think this arena is going to drive gameday traffic to our restaurants. But I think what it does do is it alleviates some of the tax burden from the residents,” Blackburn said. “I’m a resident here in Alexandria, too, and I’m looking at this as a plus more as a resident of Alexandria than I am as a business owner.”

The owner of Pork Barrel Barbeque is holding out hope the arena could still come to town.

He said it’s good for businesses and residents but others are jumping for joy at the plan’s current demise.

Study: Potomac Yard entertainment district would generate 30,000 jobs

But others quite literally jumped for joy, not wanting taxpayers to fund the arena.

“I think it’s a fantastic thing that’s happened. I mean, the entire deal was barely worked through. There [were] no local controls over it,” said Jason Burke, who lives a few blocks from the proposed arena. “I love going into D.C. too. It’s a great location.”

Andrew MacDonald with the coalition to stop the arena is pleased.

“We’re very happy that it isn’t in the budget. We feel like that it has distracted from the more important funding priorities of the state,” he said.

Though MacDonald said he knows the deal isn’t in the ground yet.

“This project is not completely dead and buried yet,” he said.

Youngkin announces $2 billion entertainment district in Virginia; Capitals, Wizards moving to new arena

That’s giving Blackburn some hope.

“I’m optimistic that they’re still going to find a way to make this happen, bring it to Alexandria, and let our local officials make sure it works for us,” Blackburn said.

The empty plot of land where the arena was going to be built could stay that way for quite some time after funding for the sprawling Monumental sports and entertainment complex fell flat in Richmond.

