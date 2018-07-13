Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s First Major Post-Election Dispute Hints At Future Battles

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s public spat Thursday with Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.), the powerful congressman she defeated in last month’s Democratic primary, highlights progressives’ growing concern that the political machine he once led as “the King of Queens” is moving swiftly to undermine the Democratic socialist star and her allies.

At issue is an obscure feature of New York election law that enables Crowley to remain on the ballot line of the Working Families Party, a progressive group, despite losing the Democratic nomination for New York’s 14th Congressional District. New York allows candidates to appear on multiple ballot lines; in practice, Working Families Party-nominated candidates almost always run as Democrats as well.

The Working Families Party endorsed Crowley in the primary, but immediately threw its support behind Ocasio-Cortez after she won. For weeks, it tried to convince Crowley to cooperate with one of several loopholes used to remove candidates from a ballot line in extenuating circumstances. The potential removal options include filing to run for a different office that one is virtually assured of not winning, or move out of the state. The former is complicated but not uncommon in cases where the party wants to avoid splitting the liberal vote.

However, on Wednesday, The New York Times reported that Crowley was refusing to file a symbolic candidacy for another office.

Ocasio-Cortez blasted Crowley on Twitter, calling the decision a betrayal of his promise to back the Democratic nominee in the general election.

“He’s mounting a 3rd party challenge against me and the Democratic Party- and against the will of [the New York Working Families Party],” she told her more than 700,000 Twitter followers.

Ocasio-Cortez also claimed that Crowley had “stood me up for all 3 concession calls.”

.@repjoecrowley stated on live TV that he would absolutely support my candidacy.



Instead, he’s stood me up for all 3 scheduled concession calls.



Now, he’s mounting a 3rd party challenge against me and the Democratic Party- and against the will of @NYWFP.https://t.co/Xvb6Jk8N8q — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) July 12, 2018

In a follow-up tweet, she invited supporters angry about the development to contribute to her campaign.

So much for “Born to Run.”



If you want to see me in Congress, we need your help now more than ever. We cannot underestimate the power of dark money.



Support us now: https://t.co/piU7pXr9CU — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) July 12, 2018

Crowley’s campaign denies that his presence on the Working Families Party ballot line is anything more than a formality.

“We are not at all running. This is completely and totally absurd. He is vigorously supporting her,” a Crowley campaign spokesperson said.

Crowley merely considers launching a symbolic bid for another office for which he has no constituency tantamount to “voter fraud,” according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson also dismissed the notion that Crowley was seeking to avoid a concession call, maintaining instead that Ocasio-Cortez had been unavailable more than once when he tried to reach her.

Alex Rabb, the Working Families Party’s counsel, acknowledged Crowley’s concerns about so-called voter fraud but said they were unwarranted.

“There are common, straightforward and legal ways to remove candidates from the ballot in cases like this,” Rabb said.

Few poll watchers believe that Crowley would receive more than a nominal percentage of the vote in November as a Working Families Party nominee. Corbin Trent, a spokesman for Ocasio-Cortez, said that Ocasio-Cortez’s team is confident that she remains a shoo-in in the general election, but that Crowley’s presence on the ballot raises some “uncertainty” about it.

“We’re trying to make sure it’s a decisive election mobilizing new voters and that it’s a mandate,” he said.

Trent also conceded that the “details” of Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet implying Crowley had stood her up might be debatable.

Joe Crowley might be done, but the people who worked for Joe Crowley are not done. Even though Alexandria has made her mark, they don’t want her to impinge on their own careers. Nick Haby, member of the Powhatan and Pocahontas Democratic Club

“Has there been a miss/hit here, a miss/hit there? OK. But the fact is, they’ve had her information since the night after the election,” Trent said.