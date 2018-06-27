Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's reaction to winning the Democratic Primary is too pure for this world

A political movement has started, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is on her way to make history.

On Tuesday night, the 28-year-old New York Democratic primary candidate knocked longtime Democratic Representative Joseph Crowley, who was being considered to take over as Speaker of the House, out of the running.

After the results were announced, Spectrum News NY1 shared a video of Ocasio-Cortez learning she'd won the majority votes of New York’s 14th Congressional District. Her reaction is truly one of the greatest things we've ever seen.

Please try not to cry tears of joy as you watch Ocasio-Cortez widen her eyes, scream, and give a passionate speech thanking all her supporters.

"I cannot put this into words," she said.

Challenger @Ocasio2018 toppled one of the top Democrats in Congress, @repjoecrowley, Tuesday night in their primary in the 14th District. The victory stunned even her, live on our channel. #NY1Politics https://t.co/fnK1O0bacz pic.twitter.com/RjuqHJpn1p — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) June 27, 2018

I MEAN JUST LOOK. AT. THE. GIF.

The video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez realizing she won is my favorite thing in the whole world https://t.co/CJuc5DnlLA (via @NY1) pic.twitter.com/Dhlb05H3vo — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) June 27, 2018

After learning the results, Ocasio-Cortez also tweeted her thanks, explaining, "This is the start of a movement."

This is the start of a movement.



Thank you all.



— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) June 27, 2018

Prior to the election, Ocasio-Cortez's campaign video — in which she declared, "women like me aren't supposed to run for office. I wasn't born to a wealthy or powerful family... mother from Puerto Rico, dad from the South Bronx" — gained some serious buzz.

And a photograph being shared online shows Ocasio-Cortez worked as a bartender less than a year ago in Nov. 2017.

This photo is from Nov. 14, 2017. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 28, was then working as a bartender.



Less than a year later, she defeated the likely next Speaker of the House, and will almost certainly be the youngest woman ever elected to Congress pic.twitter.com/JgHjdQWAF6



— Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) June 27, 2018

Now, the 28-year-old is on her way to becoming the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.