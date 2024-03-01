A 26-year-old Alexandria man was arrested in Conroe, Ark., on an outstanding warrant for second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a press release issued Friday by the Alexandria Police Department.

A 26-year-old Alexandria man was arrested in Conroe, Ark., on an outstanding warrant for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a press release issued Friday by the Alexandria Police Department.

Charges stem from an October 2023 homicide in the 2500 block of Culpepper Road where the victim was struck by gunfire. Shedrick Jordan, 22, of Alexandria, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting, according to an APD press release from October 2023.

The Alexandria Police Department was notified about the shooting by hospital personnel. An investigation began, and it was learned that the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Culpepper Road, according to the 2023 release.

The Alexandria Police were aided by the United States Marshals Service in the arrest.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Alexandria man wanted in connection with murder arrested in Arkansas