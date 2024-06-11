Alexandria man dies in single-vehicle wreck on I-85 ramp in Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE − An Alexandria man has become the county's fifth motor-vehicle fatality since the Memorial Day weekend and the fourth in a crash involving Interstate 85 during that time.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Sunday at the Dinwiddie Court House exit off southbound I-85. State police said a 2005 Jeep Liberty driven by 75-year-old Lawrence R. Walker ran off the ramp and overturned.

Walker, who was wearing a seat belt, was killed instantly.

Speed may have been a factor.

Since the Memorial Day weekend, five people have lost their lives on roads in Dinwiddie County.

A toddler was killed May 28 when a pick-up truck collided with a sports-utility vehicle and spun into a tree near the U.S. Route 460 west interchange. A Florida couple died three days later when a tractor-trailer slammed into slowed traffic about two miles south of the McKenney exit.

The other fatality was reported May 27 when a Petersburg man died in a pick-up truck crash on Dabney Mill Road just off U.S. Route 1.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Va, man killed when Jeep overturns on I-85 ramp in Dinwiddie