Alexandria man arrested on child molesting charges

May 6—ANDERSON — An Alexandria man has been arrested on two counts of child molesting involving a 14-year-old girl.

Anthony Clark, 44, was arrested Friday on the two counts of child molesting, one a highest felony charge.

If convicted, Clark faces a maximum 20 to 40 year prison sentence.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the investigation started in Kokomo in October 2022. The girl was 13 years old when the initial police report was filed and the molestations had been taking place for seven years.

During a forensic interview at Tomorrow's Hope, the girl said Clark had sexual intercourse with her several times in Alexandria and there were several instances of fondling.

Clark denied the allegations but did admit that the girl at times slept in his bed.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.