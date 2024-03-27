Alexandria to expand business

Mar. 27—ALEXANDRIA — Business village plans that were in the works during 2023 are continuing.

The city is looking to build sheds near the 200 block of North Harrison Street. The sheds would house small businesses, which would be renting the sheds during a set season.

Each shed will be equipped with heating, cooling and electricity.

The hope is that by being in one of these sheds, business owners will move into a brick and mortar store in Alexandria, according to Amy McCurry, the Alexandria councilwoman who proposed the idea.

Back in February, she and other council members expressed trepidation about the village becoming a glorified rummage sale.

McCurry was inspired after seeing a similar operation in Muskegon, Michigan, while traveling with her husband, Chris.

Organizers there required business owners to operate at least three days per week or incur penalties.

Exact costs are unknown. However, the city wants to keep costs under $200,000, according to Alan Moore, Alexandria's economic development director.

Follow Caleb Amick on Twitter @AmickCaleb. Contact him at caleb.amick@heraldbulletin.com or 765-648-4254.