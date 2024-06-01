Alexandria bicyclist killed in Frederick County crash

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating after a man from Alexandria was killed in a crash on Saturday afternoon in Frederick County.

MSP troopers responded to the intersection of US Route 15 and Catoctin Furnace Road just before 3:30 a.m. after a bicyclist and a car collided.

Investigators said a Toyota 4Runner was traveling on northbound US-15 when it struck the bicyclist, who was crossing the intersection.

The bicyclist, 64-year-old Scott Cornell Binde, of Alexandria, Va., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene as police investigated. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but MSP said alcohol was not a factor.

Northbound US Route 15 was closed for about three hours.

