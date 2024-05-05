Alexandria armed bank robbery suspect arrested in West Fargo

Alexandria Police said Friday they had arrested a man who had remained at large for a day after allegedly robbing the Bremer Bank in downtown Alexandria, Minn., Thursday.

Police said Friday evening they had apprehended the 49-year-old suspect in West Fargo, N.D., with help from the public — including video surveillance that helped identify the vehicle the suspect was driving — and cooperation between law enforcement agencies.

Police responded to the downtown Alexandra bank around 4:25 p.m. Thursday after reports of a robbery in progress. No one was hurt, but the man allegedly had a handgun and took an unspecified amount of cash.

West Fargo Police and the Cass County North Dakota Drug Task Force executed search warrants on a vehicle and a residence in West Fargo, finding evidence connected to the robbery, police said. Another warrant was executed in Alexandria Thursday.